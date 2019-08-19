Qatari cash grants to be distributed in Gaza on Thursday - report

Qatari envoy Mohammed al-Emadi will arrive in the Gaza Strip on Thursday and will distribute cash grants to poor families in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Sawa news.





Al-Emadi will stay in the Gaza Strip for several days to follow up on projects by the Qatar Committee in the Strip.

In July, the Qatari Committee provided $100 per family to 60,000 families.

Sources in the Gaza Strip said that the Qatari grant in July was delivered thanks to mediation efforts made by Egypt and the United Nations.

The efforts, the sources said, were in the context of attempts to solidify truce understandings reached between Israel and Hamas earlier this year.

According to the sources, the Egyptian intelligence officials managed to persuade Israel to take additional measures to ease restrictions imposed on the Gaza Strip, including expanding the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip and allowing Qatar to deliver more funds.

Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.

