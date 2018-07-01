Report: Four protesters killed by security forces in southwestern Iran

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Iranian security forces killed at least four protesters in the southwestern city of Muhammarah, according to the Saudi Arabia-based English-speaking al Arabiya news outlet.
Demonstrators took to the streets for a second day in a row in Muhammarah and videos of the protests were circulating on social media, showing clashes with security forces.
The rallies were held to protest the deteriorating economic situation due to the significant devaluation of the country's currency, the rial, which is disrupting business by driving up the cost of imports.
The rial is under heavy pressure from the US sanctions threat. After US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from world powers' deal with Iran on its nuclear program, some US sanctions are to be reimposed in August and some in November.
This may cut Iran's hard currency earnings from oil exports, and the prospect is triggering a panicked flight of Iranians' savings from the rial into dollars.