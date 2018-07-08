Report: Israel Navy offers assistance to rescue of Thai boys

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Israel Navy has proposed a possible solution to extracting the 12 Thai schoolboys and their coach who have been trapped in a cave for ten days, ynet news reported.
Israel's ambassador to Thailand Meir Shlomo revealed the existence of the plan on Saturday.
"Navy personnel examined the matter and truly joined the rescue effort. They found a possible solution and they [the authorities] will have to decide if it really fits the topography of the place," Shlomo said, according to the ynet report.
Two of the trapped boys have already been rescuced, local Thai media reported Sunday.