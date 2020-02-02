Revenge for Soleimani assassination still coming: Iraqi militia official

"We must all enter the field and take revenge on the blood of Qasem [Soleimani] and the martyrs, and we will continue to do so until the destruction of America and Israel," said Haidari, who warned that the US must withdraw from Iraq.

Hashim Al-Haidari, an official in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Shi'ite militia group warned that the Iranian missile attack on the Ain Al-Assad base was just a "first slap" and that "hard revenge" for the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was coming, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.