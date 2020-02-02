Revenge for Soleimani assassination still coming: Iraqi militia official

Hashim Al-Haidari, an official in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Shi'ite militia group warned that the Iranian missile attack on the Ain Al-Assad base was just a "first slap" and that "hard revenge" for the US assassination of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was coming, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.
"We must all enter the field and take revenge on the blood of Qasem [Soleimani] and the martyrs, and we will continue to do so until the destruction of America and Israel," said Haidari, who warned that the US must withdraw from Iraq.