RuPaul's Drag Race wins Emmy

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 23, 2019 03:59
rupaul drag race

Michelle Visage and RuPaul at the MTV Movie and Television Awards - Best Reality Competition for RuPaul's Drag Race'. (photo credit: REUTERS/DANNY MOLOSHOK)

RuPaul's Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Series.

There have been several Jewish drag queens on the show, including winners Jinkx Monsoon and Sasha Velour. While RuPaul isn't Jewish himself, he is frequently seen sporting a Star of David necklace and makes several Jewish references both on the show and in real life.


September 23, 2019
