Russia says Facebook, Google must ban political ads during election

By REUTERS
September 6, 2019 17:48
Breaking news

 Russian state watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Friday it asked Facebook and Google to ban the publication of political advertising during elections on Sunday and on the preceding day, in line with Russian law.

Russia will hold several regional elections on Sunday, including in Moscow.

Non-compliance would be viewed as meddling in Russia's sovereign affairs, the watchdog said.


