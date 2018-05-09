May 09 2018
S. Korea: Pompeo expected to return with three American detainees

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 04:43
SEOUL - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to return with three Americans held in North Korea, a South Korean presidential official said on Wednesday. The official said that during Pompeo's visit to North Korea he was expected to finalise the date of an unprecedented summit planned between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo arrived in North Korean capital Pyongyang on Wednesday to prepare for the summit, while the US president signaled the possibility that three Americans detained in the country could soon be released.


