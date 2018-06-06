Schachter steps down as PM’s foreign policy advisor

Jonathan Schachter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy advisor, will be stepping down after serving nearly seven years in the Prime Minister Office, Netanyahu told reporters in London on Wednesday.



Schacter, who immigrated from Chicago, took over as Netanyahu's top foreign policy advisor after Ron Dermer was appointed as ambassador to the US in 2013. Before that, Schachter worked on foreign policy in the national security council inside the PMO.



A source in the PMO said that Schachter had asked to leave a number of months ago, but that Netanyahu requested that he stay on to complete a number of tasks. No replacement has yet been named.



Schachter's move follows quickly the resignation last week of of PMO director-general Elli Groner.



Share on facebook Share on twitter