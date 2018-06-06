June 06 2018
|
Sivan, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Schachter steps down as PM’s foreign policy advisor

By
June 6, 2018 22:06
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Jonathan Schachter, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's foreign policy advisor, will be stepping down after serving nearly seven years in the Prime Minister Office, Netanyahu told reporters in London on Wednesday.

Schacter, who immigrated from Chicago, took over as Netanyahu's top foreign policy advisor after Ron Dermer was appointed as ambassador to the US in 2013. Before that, Schachter worked on foreign policy in the national security council inside the PMO.

A source in the PMO said that Schachter had asked to leave a number of months ago, but that Netanyahu requested that he stay on to complete a number of tasks. No replacement has yet been named.

Schachter's move follows quickly the resignation last week of of PMO director-general Elli Groner.


Related Content

Breaking news
June 6, 2018
Blast heard in Iraqi capital Baghdad

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut