Seven try to cross Jordan-Israel border - IDF report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 19, 2019 11:54
This morning the IDF reported that its troops identified and arrested seven people who attempted to cross into Israel from Jordan.

IDF troops, Israeli police and security forces brought the suspects in for questioning, according to the IDF.


October 19, 2019
