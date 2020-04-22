West Bank terror ramming and stabbing attack - watch dramatic video

A Border Police officer was moderately injured in a vehicular and stabbing attack on Wednesday morning by the Kiosk Checkpoint in the West Bank town of Abu Dis.

The attack, which was captured by a security camera, saw a Palestinian terrorist ram his van into a Border Police officer who had been standing on a raised sidewalk by the checkpoint, which is located near the entry way to the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement.

In the security camera footage, a white van can be seen approaching the check point and veering onto the sidewalk and hitting the officer, who got up onto the hood of the van and then fell briefly to the ground. Then, the Palestinian driver then got out of the van and attempted to stab him with a pair of scissors.

The two men struggled, with the Palestinian attempting to stab the officer, who repeatedly thwarted him. The officer can then be seen running away from the checkpoint as the Palestinian chased after him and jumped on him from behind. Other officers at the scene raced after them and shot the terrorist, killing him. He was identified as 25-year-old Mohammed Halsa from the village of a-Sawahra.

“The terrorist got out of the car and attacked the officer, who was lightly to moderately injured,” the Border Police said.

Police said that the Palestinian had a pipe bomb had been found at the scene was neutralized by police sappers.

Magen David Adom reported that it had treated and transported to Sha'are Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem a 20-year old with stabbing wounds that was in moderate condition.

The attack comes amid a drop in attacks against Israeli security personnel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip during the deadly coronavirus pandemic.