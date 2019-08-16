Suspicious package found at Israeli embassy in DC

Secret service responded to a suspicious package at the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC on Friday according to Moment Magazine.



The move comes after Israel decided to bar US Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country.

