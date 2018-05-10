May 10 2018
|
Iyar, 25, 5778
|
Syrian FM: Israel attack shows 'start of new phase'

By REUTERS
May 10, 2018 14:50
BEIRUT- Syria's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Israel's latest move towards "direct confrontation... indicates the start of a new phase of aggression against" Damascus.

"This aggressive conduct by the Zionist entity... will lead to nothing but an increase in tensions in the region," state news agency SANA cited an official in the ministry as saying.

Israel said it hit Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli targets near the border for the first time.

There was no immediate comment from Tehran.


