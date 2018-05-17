May 17 2018
|
Sivan, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Teenager held in UK over bomb threats to British and U.S. schools

By REUTERS
May 17, 2018 16:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - An 18-year-old youth has been arrested over bomb threats sent to hundreds of schools in Britain and the United States in March, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday.

The calls, which resulted in many schools being evacuated, demanded money and threatened to detonate explosives.

The teenager was the third 18-year-old in Britain to be detained in connection with the threats. He was held on Wednesday on suspicion of making threats to kill, blackmail and malicious communications.

The arrest was made at his family home in Hampshire, southern England, police said.

"We believe those arrested so far are all part of the same group," said NCA senior investigating officer Marc Horsfall in a statement.

The investigation continues.


Related Content

Breaking news
May 17, 2018
Rocket sirens sounded in Golan Heights

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut