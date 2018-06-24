Terror suspect responsible for car ramming attack surrenders

A suspected terrorist allegedly responsible for Saturday evening's car ramming attack in the village of Husan surrendered to IDF soldiers and members of the Shin Bet security service late Saturday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.



In response to the car ramming attack in the West Bank town of Husan, IDF soldiers, border police personnel, Shin Bet security service, and the Israeli Police arrested eight wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, popular terror and violent disturbances against civilians and security personnel.



According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the suspects were transferred for questioning. IDF soldiers seized thousands of shekels worth of funds used for terrorism, two pistols, three air pistols and two stun grenades in overnight raids.







