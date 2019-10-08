Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump says he warned Erdogan not to hurt U.S. service members in Syria

By REUTERS
October 8, 2019 00:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said on Monday he warned Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan of "big trouble" if any U.S. service members in the part of Syria that Turkey has threatened to invade get hurt.

"Any of our people get hurt, big trouble," Trump said he told Erdogan, whom he spoke to on Sunday."I've told Turkey that if they do anything outside what we would think is humane ... they could suffer the wrath of an extremely decimated economy," Trump said.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 8, 2019
Turkish Defense Ministry says preparations complete for Syria offensive

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings