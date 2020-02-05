Two Malaysians brought home from Wuhan test positive for virus

Malaysia sent a flight to Wuhan on Monday to bring back over 100 of its citizens who were stranded there since the city was locked down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The two cases, a 45-year-old woman and her 9-year-old son, did not show any symptoms when subjected to health screening on arrival in Kuala Lumpur but lab tests confirmed on Wednesday they had contracted the virus, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said at the ministry's daily news conference on the coronavirus.

"Both are receiving treatment in an isolation ward... and they are in stable condition," Dzulkefly said.

Two Malaysians who were flown back from the Chinese city of Wuhan have tested positive for the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian nation's health ministry said on Wednesday, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 12.