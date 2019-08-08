Two dead in rocket test explosion in northern Russian - RIA

An explosion on a missile engine unit at a military testing site in northern Russia killed two people on Thursday, but released no dangerous substances into the atmosphere, RIA news agency cited the ministry of defense as saying.



Radiation levels are normal after the explosion which involved a liquid-propellant rocket engine, the defense ministry was quoted as saying. Six people were injured in the incident, it said.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });