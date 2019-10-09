Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK PM Johnson urges Trump to reconsider U.S. crash case stance

By REUTERS
October 9, 2019 23:19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged U.S. President Donald Trump to reconsider a decision to let a U.S. diplomat's wife use diplomatic immunity after her involvement in a fatal car crash, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August in a road collision near RAF Croughton, an air force base in central England that is used by the United States.

"The prime minister urged the president to reconsider the U.S. position so the individual involved can return to the UK, cooperate with police and allow Harry's family to receive justice," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a readout of a call between the two leaders.


