Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK's Johnson says lawmakers likely to vote on his plans Oct 21-22

By REUTERS
August 28, 2019 12:49
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - British lawmakers are likely to vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's legislative plans on Oct. 21 and 22, Johnson said on Wednesday, setting up a showdown between parliament the prime minister over his Brexit plans.

Earlier, Johnson announced he would schedule a Queen's Speech for Oct. 14 to launch a raft of legislation. He denied criticism from lawmakers that he was trying to sideline them from the Brexit debate by reducing the amount of time that parliament sits between now and the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 28, 2019
Moshe Feiglin discusses potential agreement to drop out of race

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings