U.N. Security Council will likely meet over North Korea’s missile launch

By REUTERS
October 3, 2019 17:36
The U.N. Security Council will likely meet behind closed doors on Friday over North Korea, diplomats said, after Pyongyang said it had successfully test-fired a new submarine-launched ballistic missile ahead of fresh nuclear talks with Washington.

The council discussion was requested by Germany with the support of Britain and France, diplomats said.

The launch on Wednesday was the most provocative by North Korea since it resumed dialog with the United States in 2018. U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban Pyongyang from using ballistic missile technology.


