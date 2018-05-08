U.S. urges post-election Lebanon to keep policy of staying out of foreign wars

BEIRUT - The US embassy in Beirut on Tuesday urged all parties in Lebanon to uphold the country's policy of disassociation from foreign conflicts, as they looked ahead to the formation of a new government after parliamentary elections on Sunday.



"We urge all parties to uphold Lebanon's international obligations, including those contained in U.N. Security Council Resolutions 1559 and 1701," it said in a statement.



The resolutions relate to the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Lebanon and the disarmament of all militias including Hezbollah.



Parties allied with the heavily armed Shiite Hezbollah group, which has previously fought wars with Israel, won more than half the seats in the election.



Share on facebook Share on twitter