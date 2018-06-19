June 19 2018
Tammuz, 6, 5778
White House says Kushner met Jordan's Abdullah about Israeli-Palestinian peace

By REUTERS
June 19, 2018 16:34
WASHINGTON - White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, who is also President Donald Trump's son-in-law, met on Tuesday with Jordan's King Abdullah about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the Trump administration's efforts on creating peace between Israel and the Palestinian territories, the White House said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which also included Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt, came one day after a tete-a-tete between the king of the Arab nation and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on advancing regional peace. The Trump administration has been working on an Israeli-Palestinian plan, but it has yet to be made public.


