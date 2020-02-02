The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

BDS South Africa posts antisemitic cartoon in response to peace plan

SA Jewish Board: The label of ‘kosher cheese’ in the cartoon leaves no doubt that this cartoon targets Jewish people.

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 12:32
Protestors call for the severing of diplomatic ties with Israel during a march in Cape Town, South Africa. (photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
Protestors call for the severing of diplomatic ties with Israel during a march in Cape Town, South Africa.
(photo credit: MIKE HUTCHINGS / REUTERS)
The South African Jewish Board of Deputies has slammed Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement in South Africa (BDS SA) “for using political events to demonize and incite hatred” towards Jews.
Last week, BDS SA posted a cartoon on their Facebook page in response to US  President Donald Trump’s Deal of the Century announcement.
The cartoon depicts the plan as a piece of Swiss cheese with Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, drawn with rat-like facial features. Several also have noticeable rat tails as they “chomp” through the cheese, while other caricatures, wearing kippot, also have large noses.
All stereotypical features and antisemitic tropes of how Jews were depicted as vermin by the Nazi’s prior and during the Holocaust.
A sign reading “Kosher Cheese” is also placed on the cheese, making the intentions about the cartoon clear.
The SAJBD made said that this “clearly crosses the line between legitimate political comment and blatant incitement to hatred on the basis of religion.
“The label of ‘kosher cheese’ in the cartoon leaves no doubt that this cartoon targets Jewish people,” the SAJBD said in a statement over the weekend. “The stereotypical depiction of Jews as rats and therefore vermin that should be exterminated is a classical Nazi trope.”
The Jewish leaders said that “this kind of dehumanization has led to genocides in the past, such as the labelling of Tutsi people in Rwanda as cockroaches.
“The Jews, illustrated as rats, are further depicted with the traditionally antisemitic image of Jews with large, hooked noses,” they added.
This is not the first such incident to occur, the organization stressed, pointing out that BDS’s use of antisemitic imagery “is a repeated pattern.”
In December 2018, following the outcome of an ongoing hate speech case against Congress of South African Trade Unions member, Bongani Masuku, “BDS [SA] compared the South African Jewish Community to the hook-nosed miserly, greedy, Jew Shylock” from Shakespeare’s well-known play The Merchant of Venice.
“The SAJBD condemns in the strongest terms this blatant antisemitism. There should be no question that the BDS motives are not political but rather hateful,” the Jewish leaders concluded.
According to the Anadolu news agency, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, who has been an outspoken and stalwart member of BDS South Africa called Trump’s plan a “great hoax.
“We reject the partisan peace plan for the Middle East proffered by Trump and Netanyahu,” he said. “This deal of the century is nothing but the greatest hoax of the century purely designed to legitimize the seven decades of illegal occupation of Palestinian lands.
“It is further designed to justify the continued illegal occupation and expansion of Apartheid Israel settlements,” Mandela added.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s government said it had “noted” the US peace plan “aimed at resolving the longstanding Israeli–Palestinian conflict,” but did not reject the plan outright.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said on Friday morning that “South Africa believes that it is only initiatives developed with the full participation of the people of Palestine that can achieve lasting peace and remains consistent in its view that genuine inclusive, open dialogue can resolve the current impasse.”
It also emphasized the view that “processes begin through genuinely committed dialogue,” which are aimed at finding lasting solutions.
“South Africa continues to support international efforts aimed at the establishment of a viable Palestinian state, existing side by side in peace with Israel within internationally recognized borders, based on those existing on June 4, 1967, prior to the outbreak of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with all relevant UN resolutions, international law and internationally agreed parameters,” the department said.
DIRCO said that the country’s principled position stressed “that any peace plan should not allow Palestinian statehood to devolve into an entity devoid of sovereignty, territorial contiguity and economic viability.
“Doing so would severely compound the failure of previous peace-making efforts, accelerate the demise of the two-state option and fatally damage the cause of durable peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike,” it added.


Tags south africa bds cartoon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by