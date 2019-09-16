Israel Elections 2019: Everything you need to know

Israel Elections.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THEO FREUD/KOBI GIDEON/GPO/MAAR)
Read more about the candidates and their policies:
• Aryeh Deri, Shas
• Avigdor Liberman, Yisrael Beytenu
• Ayman Odeh, Joint List
• Amir Peretz, Labor-Gesher
• Ayelet Shaked, Yamina
• Benny Gantz, Blue and White
• Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud
• Nitzan Horowitz, Democratic Union
• Yaakov Litzman, United Torah Judaism
Where Do I Vote? Find Your Polling Place Online or By Phone.
There are three ways to check whether you are on the electoral rolls and registered for the right place.1. Online
Go to https://www.gov.il/apps/moin/bocharim/
Enter your Israeli ID number (mispar teudat zehut / מס’ תעודת זהות) and the date your ID was issued (תאריך הנפקת תעודת הזהות)
Solve the reCaptcha challenge
Click on “לאיתור קלפי”2. SMS:
Send your Israeli ID number and the date your ID was issued to 050-808-5500
3. Phone:
Call toll-free 1-800-222-290. Phone operators are available Sunday through Thursday from 08:30 to 22:00 and on Friday from 08:30 to 13:30.
Your results will include the address where you will be casting your vote, the name of the place where you will be voting (e.g., a local school), and the number of your polling station within your polling place.
var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>
`;
document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont;
(function (v, i){
});