Israel Elections 2019: Everything you need to know







Read more about the candidates and their policies:



• Aryeh Deri, Shas

• Avigdor Liberman, Yisrael Beytenu

• Ayman Odeh, Joint List

• Amir Peretz, Labor-Gesher

• Ayelet Shaked, Yamina

• Benny Gantz, Blue and White

• Benjamin Netanyahu, Likud

• Nitzan Horowitz, Democratic Union

• Yaakov Litzman, United Torah Judaism





Where Do I Vote? Find Your Polling Place Online or By Phone.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });