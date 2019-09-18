Liberman sets out religion and state demands for entry into govt

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman has repeated demands for the establishment of civil marriage in Israel and the mandatory teaching of core curriculum studies in ultra-Orthodox primary schools as conditions for entering any new government.



He added that his party would also demand the implementation of public transport on Shabbat, and the repeal of the so-called mini-markets law preventing local authorities from increasing commercial activity in their cities on Shabbat.

The Yisrael Beytenu leader also called on President Reuven Rivlin to take "active role" in bringing about national unity government Speaking outside his home in the Nokdim settlement early Wednesday morning after Yisrael Beytenu looks to have nearly doubled its Knesset representation, Liberman repeated his assertion that his party would only enter a national unity government without sectoral parties.“A national unity government, a broad liberal government. We will not join any other option. From our point of view no other option exists,” said Liberman, adding that Yisrael Beytenu would not sit in a government with the Joint List , an idea he describe as “absurd.”“What is clear is that we will not concede on the repeal of the mini-markets law, we will not concede on public transport on Shabbat, and not on civil marriage,” insisted Liberman.“A precondition for our entry into the government is also core curriculum studies in the ultra-Orthodox education system. We will give only full governmental support to the ultra-Orthodox education system with the introduction of core curriculum studies.”The independence of the ultra-Orthodox education system is an extremely sensitive issue and possibly more explosive even than that of enlistment to military service, since the ultra-Orthodox leadership sees the education system as the critical tool for transmitting an ultra-Orthodox identity to its youth.Asked if he could still sit in a government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bearing in mind the rancor between the two, Liberman said there was “no personal issue,” and that “we don’t rule anyone out.”He added “The key at the moment is with the president. He has to take a much greater active role than in the last round [of elections].”Shas leader Arye Deri described Liberman’s list of demands as “arrogance.”

