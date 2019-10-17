Netanyahu offers Gantz flexibility on religion and state

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Blue and White leader Benny Gantz on Thursday and offered him a new framework on matters of religion and state and other issues that could help bring about the formation of a national-unity government.



Netanyahu said there should be a wide unity government that would include Blue and White and parties that are the Likud's right-wing and religious allies. As part of the new framework, United Torah Judaism and Shas would officially agree to sit with their nemesis, Blue and White's number two, Yair Lapid.

The plan calls for maintaining the status quo on matters of religion and state and advancing a compromise on drafting yeshiva students promoted by former Shas minister Ariel Atias, which would grant the factions in the coalition freedom to vote their conscience.On diplomatic issues, Netanyahu proposed that he react to US President Donald Trump's plan together and also join in plans for annexing the Jordan Valley. There were also security and socioeconomic proposals as part of the framework."This is the only government that can be formed now and it is the government that must be formed now," Netanyahu said. "All citizens of Israel are looking toward us and seeing a Middle East that is changing before our very eyes. Those who need to know see increasing security challenges that are no waiting for us. That is why I call on Gantz to display responsibillity and enter immediate negotiations on the government that Israel so desperately needs."A senior source in United Torah Judaism confirmed the content of Netanyahu’s proposals, emphasizing that he had committed to getting the compromise promoted by former Shas minister Ariel Atias for the ultra-Orthodox enlistment bill passed into law.The compromise would see the enlistment targets delineated in the bill advanced by Yisrael Beytenu removed, and the legislation would empower the government to determine the targets.Liberman opposes this proposal, arguing that the government could stipulate low enlistment targets for political expediency.UTJ issued a formal statement saying that “we authorized the prime minister to conduct coalition negotiations on our behalf for the possible establishment of a unity government with other parties. When a concrete draft coalition agreement is presented to us we will deliberate it and decide.A Shas official said progress on matters of religion and state was made possible by Shas mentor Rabbi Shalom Cohen saying in his sukkah on Tuesday that if Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman joined a government with the haredi parties, they would go to heaven.

