Rabbi Eliezer Berland: 'Mentos or Tic Tacs, doesn't matter. It's the cure'

During the discussion, Haddad claimed his client felt unwell after surgery. In response, Judge Sharon Leari Bavli suggested that he "Give him a mentos."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 13, 2020 15:00
Rabbi Berland Arrest (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Rabbi Berland Arrest
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court extended the arrest of the disgraced religious leader of the Shuvu Banim community, Rabbi Eliezer Berland by eight days, following an odd discussion in the Magistrates Court.
The rabbi is suspected of distributing candy to terminally ill patients in exchange for large sums of money. 
During the discussion, the judge approached Attorney Amit Haddad, who represents Berland, asking whether giving candy as medicine does not count as fraudulent, to which Haddad replied that "in order for something to be considered deceitful, anyone who deceives needs to know that he is deceitful."
Haddad continued his reply saying that, "the cure he gives is deep in the spirit world and not the material world. Does anyone really think he started a medical start-up and succeeded where all the doctors in the world could not?" 
He explained that "obviously he gives his blessing using a material means, therefore no matter if it's Mentos or Tic Tacs, it's the cure. There used to be a well-known person who gave hard liquor and blessed it." 
Haddad argued further: "In this field, when you come from our world of content, it's what the rabbi does, in our world this thing has a lot of logic." 
During the discussion, Haddad claimed his client felt unwell because he was arrested a day after undergoing catheterization. In response, Judge Sharon Leari Bavli suggested that he "Give him a mentos"
In recent weeks, over 200 testimonies were taken by Israel Police from people with terminal illnesses and their families stating that Berland gave them fake medicine while promising that they would be cured of their illnesses. 
Berland was arrested early Sunday in a police raid at his Jerusalem home on suspicion of fraud, financial exploitation and tax offenses.


