113,000 settler units in West Bank will solve housing crisis, says Yemina

The construction of 113,000 new settler units in the Samaria region of the West Bank would solve Israel’s affordable housing crisis particularly in the center of the country, the Yemina party said at an outdoor press conference at a construction site in Elkana.



This plan would increase the number of people living in Judea and Samaria by half-a-million people, bringing the total number settlers to close to a million, more than double its current figure of over 420,000.

The party estimates that the Israeli population will reach 10 million by the year 2024 and it wants one million of those people to live in Samaria.The five-year plan speaks of building 22,000 units a year at a price of NIS 950,000 for a four-room apartment at a location half-an-hour away from the center of the country, as well as a light-rail that would ease transportation.Additional lanes would be added into Route 5, which would also be extended to reach the Jordan Valley.The Yemina party headed by Ayelet Shaked holds that Israel should annex Area C of the West Bank, a move that would make such rapid construction more possible.If the plan was put it place, it would mark the most rapid period of growth ever in the history of the settlement movement.Yemina presented the plan as part of its campaign to gain voter support ahead of the September 17th election. The leading Likud party, has not put forward a housing plan of the same magnitude.Execution of the plan would depend on the will and the competition of the next government.In speaking of the necessity for the plan, Shaked said that the location of the homes could be near the Gush Dan area. That area, she said, is already as dense as Gaza and as expensive as New York.There is no “magic" solution to the housing crisis and all previous attempts to resolve it have now worked, she added.Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich said the plan was necessary both from a social welfare perspective and from a diplomatic and strategic perspective.The development of the Jordan Valley in particular is dependent on improved transportation and easy access to the center of the country, such as what is provided by this plan, he added.The left-wing Democratic Union party warned Yemina wanted to turn Israel into a nation of settlers and re-educate it to follow Jewish Law.Labor party head Amir Peretz accused Shaked and Smotrich of forsaking the welfare of the country and particularly those in the periphery to advance a narrow right-wing agenda on behalf of the settlers.

