9 young olim win Nefesh B'Nefesh Maor Youth Award in Hanukkah ceremony

Nine young English-speaking immigrants to Israel (olim) have been awarded the new Nefesh B'Nefesh Maor Youth Prize in recognition of their leadership and inspirational roles in their local communities, Nefesh B'Nefesh announced.

Like the organization's Bonei Zion Prize, the Maor Youth Prize is meant to honor and award olim who have greatly contributed to Israel since arriving in the country. The winners of the prize range between the ages of 12-18 and come from a variety of different countries.

"It is truly inspiring to see these young olim who rose above the challenges of adjusting to their new communities, schools, and social circles after making aliyah, and chose to focus outwards – helping the greater Israeli community and Jewish nation through their initiatives and wonderful ideas," Nefesh B'Nefesh co-founder and executive director Rabbi Yehoshua Fass said.

"It is truly inspiring to see these young olim who rose above the challenges of adjusting to their new communities, schools, and social circles after making aliyah, and chose to focus outwards – helping the greater Israeli community and Jewish nation through their initiatives and wonderful ideas." Rabbi Yehoshua Fass

The prize-winners were given their awards during a special Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony and celebration at the Nefesh B'Nefesh Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem.

Menorah in the window on the eighth night (credit: AMANDA FIELD)

The ceremony coinciding with the Hanukkah holiday was no accident, Fass explained, noting the parallels between the prize-winners and the heroes of the Hanukkah story.

"Hanukkah is the perfect opportunity to recognize and honor these young, modern-day Maccabees, who are shining examples for the next generation of Jewish leaders," he explained. "They have chosen to celebrate their aliyah by giving back to the Jewish people, each in their own individual way."

Who are the nine young Anglo-Israeli olim who won?