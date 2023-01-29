The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Jewish Agency tells Belarus staff to stop promoting aliyah, retracts

It wasn't specified in any of the letters why the Jewish Agency has asked to cancel or freeze the activities that were meant to promote aliyah from Belarus.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 29, 2023 16:50
The flag of Belarus mixed with the flag of Israel (Illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The flag of Belarus mixed with the flag of Israel (Illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Jewish Agency has instructed their emissary in Belarus to stop its activities with regards to promoting aliyah (immigration to Israel) The Jerusalem Post has learned.

After the Post asked the agency for a response during the past weekend, another letter was sent to the Belarus Jewish Agency representative and she was then instructed to "freeze" the cancellation of the activities that have to do with promoting aliyah, according to two sources who saw the correspondence.

It is unclear if the agency changed its decision due to the request of the Post for comment, or for other reasons. It also wasn't specified in any of the letters why the agency has asked to cancel or freeze the activities that were meant to promote aliyah. One assumption may be the close ties between Russia and Belarus and the tension between the Jewish Agency and the Russian Federation due to its activity in the country, that Russia's Justice Ministry claimed to be of a foreign agent and therefore should be liquidated.

The agency has been held on trial in a Moscow court since August, yet the trial is constantly postponed for unclear reasons. 

Why did the Jewish Agency want to stop promoting aliyah to Israel from Belarus?

According to the Jewish Data Bank, there are 8,500 members of the core Jewish population in Belarus and 33,000 eligible to make aliyah, according to Israel’s Law of Return. The Jewish Agency has one Israeli emissary in Belarus and about 20 local employees.

A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA) A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Sources in the agency and in organizations that work with it have approved to the Post that the initial message was sent to the Belarus delegation, as well as the letter sent during the weekend, which asked them to hold off on the cancellation of the activity.

“there is no change in the work or policies of the Jewish Agency in Belarus and no activity that was planned to take place has been canceled.”

The Jewish Agency

The Jewish Agency responded at the request of the Post that “there is no change in the work or policies of the Jewish Agency in Belarus and no activity that was planned to take place has been canceled.” The agency’s spokeswoman added in a written comment that “the Jewish Agency continues to carry out educational activities and take care of [future] immigrants throughout the country and it helps anyone who wants to immigrate to Israel, as it has done in previous years.”



