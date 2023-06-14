Biden dubbed 'Wannabe Dictator' by Fox News during Trump speech

US President Joe Biden was labeled a "wannabe dictator" by Fox News late Tuesday night in a piece accusing him of having Donald Trump arrested while broadcasting the former president's post-arraignment speech.

Footage of the broadcast shared over social media showed Trump giving a speech after he was arraigned following his indictment, which Fox News aired in full.

Near the end of the speech, just before 9 p.m. EST, both politicians are shown side by side, with Trump speaking from New Jersey and Biden speaking at the White House for a Juneteenth celebration, though only Trump's audio is heard. At this time, the chyron, a caption superimposed on the screen during a TV broadcast, at the bottom of the screen read: "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED."

The Fox News chyron for about 30 seconds had the wannabe dictator speaks at White House message up pic.twitter.com/hykmE61Bro — Adam (@Eathington) June 14, 2023

Exactly why Fox chose to go with this banner is unknown.

During his speech, Trump made several allegations that he was being persecuted and accused Biden, who he described as "the most corrupt president in the history of the United States," of somehow directing prosecution efforts against him.

Former US president Donald Trump reacts during an event following his arraignment on classified document charges, at Trump National Golf Club, in Bedminster, New Jersey, US, June 13, 2023. (credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

Trump's indictment for mishandling classified documents and the 2024 presidential race

This comes following Trump's indictment for mishandling classified documents and amid investigations into election interference.

According to the indictment, the documents include some of the most sensitive US military secrets, including information on the US nuclear program and potential domestic vulnerabilities in the event of an attack.

One document concerned a foreign country's support of terrorism against US interests.

Materials came from the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency, and other intelligence agencies, the indictment said.

However, it also comes amid early efforts for campaigning ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with Trump, having already announced his candidacy, having to contend with other Republicans, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Despite the indictment though, Trump's ratings among voters haven't wavered, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing that he is still maintaining a commanding lead in the race for the Republican presidential nomination.