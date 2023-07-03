Ossoff at Unity Service: 'Swastika is a symbol of massacre; genocide'

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff stood in solidarity with Temple Beth Israel and the Macon-Bibb County community during a Unity Service held at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church. The service aimed to foster love and unity following the recent wave of antisemitic demonstrations that shook Macon, Georgia.

Just a week ago, neo-Nazi protests, organized by the Goyim Defense League, erupted outside Temple Beth Israel in downtown Macon. Witnesses reported disturbing scenes of demonstrators using a bullhorn to shout obscenities and spread hate-filled messages. Promptly responding to the situation, local law enforcement swiftly took action, charging one individual with disorderly conduct and public disturbance. However, the next day, another appalling incident unfolded as neo-Nazis brandishing swastika flags staged a demonstration outside a Chabad synagogue in Cobb County, Georgia.

At the Unity Service, Senator Ossoff joined Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Elizabeth Bahar, Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Emeritus Larry Schlesinger, as well as members and leaders from the Macon-Bibb County community. Ossoff expressed the importance of addressing the painful history behind the swastika symbol. He emphasized, "The swastika is not merely a symbol of hate. The swastika is a symbol of massacre, slavery, medical experimentation, extermination, and genocide."

Sharing a personal connection to the Holocaust, Senator Ossoff spoke of his great-aunt Annie Ossoff, a survivor. He revealed that his great-grandfather Israel and Annie arrived at Ellis Island in 1911, fleeing persecution and antisemitism. During his Senate swearing-in ceremony, Ossoff carried a copy of the ship's manifest documenting their journey. He reminded the audience, "These experiences of beloved family members are not abstractions or ancient stories; they are the realities that shaped us."

Being drawn to America

Ossoff emphasized the ideals that drew his family and many others to America: tolerance, opportunity, and the values of universality and human rights. He acknowledged the diverse community that unites in times of adversity, stating, "When something happens like what happened last weekend, people of every race, every age, every class, every background will come to a church to stand behind a rabbi and a synagogue and affirm that we love each other."

Democratic US Senate candidate Jon Ossoff attends a campaign event at the Georgia State Railroad Museum in Savannah, Georgia, US November 12, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/DUSTIN CHAMBERS/FILE PHOTO)

Expressing gratitude, Ossoff recognized the strength of the Macon-Bibb County community, emphasizing that this united gathering exemplified the greatness of America. He affirmed, "This is the community that understands, believes in, and fights for the values that all are created equal, that we are one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." Ossoff’s mother immigrated to the US from Australia and wasn't Jewish, though his father was, he therefore officially converted to Judaism before his Bar Mitzvah.

Rabbi Bahar, who endured the neo-Nazi protests, shared her harrowing experience during the service. She expressed her fear as protesters directed Nazi salutes and shouted at her through the synagogue windows. As the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Bahar felt deeply affected by the events. However, she found solace in the support received from neighbors and leaders of other faiths. "We felt as if we weren't alone," she acknowledged.

The Unity Service held at Mulberry Street United Methodist Church served as a powerful demonstration of solidarity, resilience, and the commitment to combating hatred and intolerance. It stands as a testament to the unbreakable spirit of the Macon-Bibb County community and the enduring values that define America.