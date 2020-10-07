The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post US Politics

Watching the Barrett reception was an insult to all of us

This ceremony, conducted differently, with appropriate distance and masks, would have been an opportunity to create a unified nation.

By RABBI AARON BRUSSO/ JTA  
OCTOBER 7, 2020 05:19
Guests watch as President Donald Trump introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020. (photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Guests watch as President Donald Trump introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden at the White House, Sept. 26, 2020.
(photo credit: CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Watching a video of elected officials greeting each other — without masks and in close proximity — at Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s White House reception made my work as a rabbi during this pandemic feel even lonelier.
As it turns out, the reception, which was quickly revealed to be a likely COVID-19 superspreading event, also reinforced my certainty that remaining apart is the only safe choice right now. 
But that doesn’t change the hurt I felt as I watched the hugging, handshaking, backslapping and mask-less laughing of the White House Supreme Court nominee celebration — for myself and for the people in my community.
For the past several months, for the first time in my career, I have been unable to properly comfort my congregants. 
Sometimes, the workarounds have been surprisingly meaningful. But other times they have been hauntingly dystopian. Like when I followed behind a casket while holding my iPhone so family and friends could see what was happening at their loved one’s funeral. 
When I arrived at the desolate graveside, I fumbled with my rabbi’s manual in one hand while holding the entire community in the other. Out of the corner of my eye, I saw a pile of dirt with no one to shovel it.  
When I do a healing prayer with people, as I did this past Thursday evening for someone who is in the midst of cancer treatment, we typically gather close and hold hands. I don’t pretend to know what the ritual means for the person with whom I am praying. 
I myself am not always sure. 
But what is always communicated in the most powerful of ways is that they are not alone. Illness can be disorienting and upending, and the moment we hold hands, I am channeling presence. 
Being sick can be lonely. People are torn from the flow of life, sidelined while everyone else seems to be moving along, oblivious to and unconscious of their great fortune to simply be living their lives. 
In the moment we are holding hands there is a communal pause with this person to say, “we are not moving on, we are here with you.” And I could not do that Thursday night. 
Instead of standing close and being present with their pain, I had to recite a prayer from across the room. 
To slow the spread of COVID-19 as we wait for a vaccine and more effective treatment, we are all sacrificing some of the most meaningful aspects of being human: Contact and proximity with other human beings. 
Many are sacrificing connection even when they desperately need it most: at their downsized weddings, online b’nei mitzvah and virtual minyanim for shivas. I have been moved by people mourning dreams and expectations and embracing what is possible. People have discovered the blessings, but not without going through the loss. 
So as I watched members of our government embracing and whispering in each other’s ears without masks, I was disappointed in the lack of leadership from the most powerful people in our nation.
Leadership requires being present with the people you serve and saying, with words and actions, “I am with you.” 
This ceremony, conducted differently, with appropriate distance and masks, would have been an opportunity to create a unified nation. Maybe it could have paralleled moments of distanced prayer for healing, transforming them from moments of seeming estrangement into transcendent acts of national and global love. 
Instead, so many of us have been abandoned by our leadership to labor in more lonely ways and fight with all our creativity to establish real presence. 
I watched the smiling faces of our elected officials indulge in the warmth and comfort of human connection. I thought about the families in my community who would have done anything to have had moments like that for their celebrations and their losses. 
Assuming real responsibility these days doesn’t feel or look like victory. It is haunted by the thoughts that we all could have done better — and the certainty that those in that Rose Garden should have. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Supreme Court United States Opinion
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To overcome the coronavirus crisis, Israel needs new leadership By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN An army of nine million to fight coronavirus By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Greer Fay Cashman Grapevine, October 7, 2020: Dangerous encounters By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gilad Sharon The aggressors are free, the defender is locked up By GILAD SHARON
Amotz Asa-El Time is up for the ongoing, dangerous Likud and ultra-Orthodox liason By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Neo-Nazi Nordic Resistance Movement targets Jews on Yom Kippur
Members of the Neo-nazi Nordic Resistance Movement march through the town of Ludvika, 2018
2 Ahead of the election, growing numbers of US Jews consider leaving
Heather Segal, a Canadian immigration lawyer, says she has gotten far more inquiries from U.S. citizens this year than ever before, and most of them have come from Jews
3 2020 features first global Halloween Blue Moon since WWII
A super moon is pictured at the beginning of a total lunar eclipse above Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on September 28, 2015.
4 Are the Proud Boys antisemitic?
People gesture and shout slogans during a rally of the far right group Proud Boys, in Portland
5 Erdogan: 'Jerusalem is our city, a city from us'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by