The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Sheikh Jarrah: 'Palestine will burn for Jerusalem,' Hamas warns

Following weeks of tension and violence, Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir moved his office to Sheikh Jarrah to decry the lack of police protection in the neighborhood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 10:51

Updated: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 11:27
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir moving his office to Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir moving his office to Sheikh Jarrah, February 13, 2022.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir set up an office in Sheikh Jarrah on Sunday to decry the lack of police protection for Jewish residents. Chairs were thrown as violence broke out between the groups. 

Palestinian factions continued on Sunday to warn of an aggressive response towards Israeli actions taken in Sheikh Jarrah - including Hamas, which warned that acts like these are tempting an explosive powder keg, saying "All of Palestine will burn because of Jerusalem" - as a group of left-wing protesters met Ben-Gvir in the neighborhood crying, "There is nothing holy in an occupied city." 

Last night, clashes broke out between Jews and Arabs in the tense neighborhood, with police attempting to disperse the rioters. By the end of the night, six were arrested for disruption and stone-throwing. A few were injured. One man had been pepper-sprayed and was trying to drive away when he hit someone else as a result.

Ben-Gvir said that he would be setting up the office in the garden of the Yoshvayev family whose house was set on fire over the weekend – and whose car was set aflame nine times – adding that he would stay there until the family receives 24/7 security.

"When Ben-Gvir says he'll open an office in Sheikh Jarrah, he isn't thinking about the family whose home was burnt or the young man who was hit by a car. His only concern is with cheap politics; from his end, it can all burn down," said Yesh Atid MK Karin Elharrar.

"[Ben-Gvir] is setting the neighborhood [Sheikh Jarrah] aflame and he is not actually protecting its residents, he is setting the Middle East on fire," tweeted Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov. 

"By some miracle, the family wasn't home during the weekend," Ben-Gvir tweeted. "Where are you, human rights protectors? Where are the Israel Police and the failing police chief? Why are you waiting until disaster breaks?" 

The terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad warned that "the continuation of the occupation and its settlers with the Israeli aggression against our people in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood is a brutal attack that cannot be tolerated," according to Palestinian media.  

Tensions surrounding planned evictions of Arab families in the neighborhood were one of the reasons Palestinian terrorist groups cited for launching rockets at Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day last year, sparking the nearly two-week-long conflict.

In November, the four Arab families threatened with eviction rejected a High Court of Justice compromise to solve their property dispute with the Jewish-owned Nahalat Shimon Company.

Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report. 



Tags Palestinians Israeli Palestinian Conflict Sheikh Jarrah itamar ben-gvir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by