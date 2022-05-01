The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Amid wave of Palestinian terror, IDF continues to crack down

Outgoing deputy commander of Menashe Regional Brigade warns would-be terrorists that IDF can bring the West Bank economy 20 years back if need be.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: MAY 1, 2022 15:24
More than a month after the first deadly attack in this current wave of violence, the IDF continues to crack down on Palestinian terror in the West Bank in order to regain calm in the region.

“There is not one spot in the West Bank where the IDF doesn’t operate,” Deputy Commander of the Menashe Regional Brigade Lt.-Col. Alon Hanuni told The Jerusalem Post

Hanuni spoke to the Post from his office in a military base outside the city of Ramallah, and during what seemed to be a lull in deadly attacks against Israeli citizens. The last attack was on April 7 in Tel Aviv when three civilians were killed in a shooting attack.

But, two days after the interview, 20-year-old security guard Golev Vyacheslav was killed after two Palestinian terrorists opened fire on him and then stabbed him at the Western entrance to the West Bank settlement city of Ariel.

He was the 15th Israeli to be killed since March 22. 

Hanuni has spent several years in various posts in the West Bank, the last two as deputy commander.

Calling it a “complicated two years,” he explained that he oversaw the area during Guardian of the Walls, the escape of the security prisoners from Gilboa prison, and now the Break the Wave operation.

“What we saw in May last year was different because it wasn’t only a clear Palestinian enemy, but we also dealt with violence by Israeli Arabs. And dealing with that is different because you aren’t only dealing with the Palestinian facing you, but it’s also behind you,” he said. “On the way to our destination, we met our enemy. And it was challenging.”

With Operation Guardian of the Walls going on in Gaza as well as rioting in Israeli cities, Hanuni and his troops had to contend daily with numerous violent riots as some of the worst violence in the region in years raged.

The violent riots injured dozens of Palestinians, Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Four months after the 11-day conflict, Hanuni and his forces “woke up one morning to hear that security prisoners escaped and likely heading to Jenin. It was supposed to be a quiet period before the holidays and it turned out to be the opposite and it was one of the busiest months full of operational activity,” he said.

The manhunt for the escapees lasted for close to two weeks and saw troops operate in Jenin, where the last two escapees were found and arrested. 

“The threats are very complicated in Jenin, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad are very active there and it’s better for the IDF not to enter,” he said, explaining that nevertheless due to the high level of violence in the refugee camp, the Palestinian Security Forces prefer the IDF to operate there.

And the IDF has been operating there on a regular basis since September because of the recent spate of deadly attacks. Two of the attackers who killed Israelis in the cities of Bnei Brak and Tel Aviv hailed from the Jenin area. They illegally entered Israel through the security fence in the Seam Line area.

According to some estimates, some 30,000 Palestinians enter Israel illegally by crossing through holes in the fence each day.

“We knew in 2019 that the situation (along the fence) would explode. The situation of the fence was just awful and Palestinians just casually walked and drove through,” Hanuni said, adding that with the security fence in such awful condition, “we knew that the attacks in Tel Aviv and Bnei Brak would happen.”

It was just a matter of time. 

“It’s like waves in the West Bank. All the time there are peaks and then quiet. And there’s always a trigger, with Jerusalem being the main one,” Hanuni said. “This wave will take a little longer than others since we need to destroy terror infrastructure, fix the security fence and more.”

In order to bring the current wave of violence to an end without further attacks the security establishment-IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Police- have been focusing their sights on the northern West Bank and the Palestinian cities of Jenin, Nablus, Hebron and Tulkaram and their surrounding villages.

“We enter Jenin at all times, whenever we need to. At every point, at any moment, at any hour, we will enter. And they know that. Palestinian terrorists don’t feel safe in their home base anymore,” Hanuni said of the near-nightly arrest raids targeting Palestinians suspected of being involved in terror activity.

More than 1,000 Palestinians have been arrested by security forces since the beginning of the year, over 250 of them arrested since Operation Break the Wave began and 50 of them in Hanuni’s area. 

In comparison, last year a total of 2,288 Palestinians were arrested, already a small increase from the 2,277 Palestinians arrested in 2020. 

The sharp increase in arrests comes as the IDF have been ordered forces to arrest any Palestinian involved in terror, including those involved in smuggling weapons. Security forces have confiscated about 130 different kinds of weapons since the beginning of the year, including over 30 since the end of March.

According to Hanuni, while weapons trafficking and smuggling have given rise to a huge amount of illegal weapons on the West Bank, “our intelligence is strong enough to prevent strategic weapons from entering the area.” 

And if there are any strategic weapons in the hands of terrorists in the West Bank like anti-tank guided missiles or anti-aircraft weaponry, Hanuni didn’t think they were in any shape to be used against IDF troops.

In a warning to Palestinians who might be considering a terror attack, Hanuni told The Post that the IDF can crack down even further if necessary.

“They are only feeling a small bit of what we can do. We can bring them back 20 years if we want. We aren’t there yet but we are close. It all depends on them,” he said.

“They influence their future and they could be in a complicated place in terms of their lifestyle. I am talking about the refugee camps. And if the enemy continues with what he is doing they will suffer a lot more than they are suffering now- and they are not suffering; they are living comfortably.  It’s all in their hands.”



Tags IDF Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict Operation Break the Wave
