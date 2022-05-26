American views on both Israelis, Palestinians have improved - Pew

Americans tend to view Israel more positively than the Palestinians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, though views towards both sides have modestly become more positive in recent years, according to a newly released Pew Research Center survey.

Overall, favorable opinions towards the Israeli people among the US public have jumped to 67% of Americans in 2022 compared to 64% in 2019, while favorable views towards the Palestinian people have jumped to 52% from 46% in the same time frame.

Further, unfavorable views for both have dropped, with just 25% of Americans viewing Israelis unfavorably in 2022 compared to 28% in 2019. Likewise, unfavorable views on the Palestinian people have dropped from 45% to 40%.

Overall, a plurality of Americans (42%) view both Israelis and Palestinians favorably while 25% view just Israelis favorably, 10% view just Palestinians favorably and 15% view both unfavorably.

Reading the governments of both Israel and the Palestinians (though the survey did not define who exactly constituted the Palestinian government), opinions have also improved.

THE KNESSET building in Jerusalem holds one of the world’s smallest legislatures. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Currently, almost half (48%) of Americans view the Israeli government favorably and just 44% view it unfavorably. This is a notable improvement from 2019, when just 41% of Americans viewed the Israeli government positively and over half (51%) viewed it negatively.

Regarding the Palestinian government, favorable opinions have jumped from 19% in 2019 to 28% in 2022. However, the majority of Americans (63%) still hold unfavorable views in this regard, though it is still an improvement over 2019 (71%).

Overall, just 18% view both governments favorably, compared to 29% who view just the Israeli government favorably, 10% who view just the Palestinian government favorably and 33% who view both unfavorably.

Demographic divide

Though this trend is seen across the board, the numbers change when accounting for age and political affiliation.

Overall, older Americans and those who are part of or lean toward the Republican Party tend to view Israelis more positively than younger Americans and those inclined towards the Democrats.

Over half (56%) of Americans under the age of 30 view Israelis favorably compared to 78% of Americans age 65 and older. Regarding Palestinians, under half (46%) of those aged 50 and up view them favorably, compared to a solid majority (61%) of those under 30.

Republicans seem to hold Israelis in much higher regard, both in terms of the Israeli people (78%) and Israeli government (66%) compared to the Palestinian people (37%) and government (18%).

Democrats, however, tend to hold Israelis and Palestinians at around the same level, with a slight inclination towards the Palestinians.

Around 60% view Israelis positively compared to 64% who view Palestinians positively. The numbers are also close when comparing positive views on the Israeli and Palestinian governments (34% and 37% respectively).

Close to half of all Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents view both Israelis and Palestinians positively.

Solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

While views for all Americans regarding Israel and the Palestinians have slightly warmed since 2019, one thing that remains a notable struggle throughout the US public is the best possible outcome to the conflict itself.

Over a third (35%) of Americans support the idea of a two-state solution backed by US diplomacy. Around a quarter (27%), however, back a one-state solution, though most of them (16%) seem to prefer a government that consists of both Israelis and Palestinians. Just 10% say they want a one-state solution with solely an Israeli government while 2% say they want solely a Palestinian one.

Another third (37%) say they are unsure, and 1% say they have no answer at all.

Here, too, there are divisions among demographic lines, with older Americans tending to be more likely to back a two-state solution while younger adults are more likely to say they aren't sure.

Evangelical angle

The matter of the conflict's outcome is also divided on religious lines. Overall, White Evangelical Protestants are more likely than other Christians to back a one-state solution with an Israeli government (28%). By comparison, this is only thought by just 6% of Catholics, White non-Evangelical Protestants and Black Protestants each.

But White Evangelicals also bring religious motivations for their views on the conflict.

Fully 70% of White Evangelicals believe that God gave the Land of Israel to the Jews, which is over twice the number of US Jews (32%) who answered a similar question in a 2020 survey.

In addition, a vast majority (86%) of White Evangelicals have shown favorable views of Israelis. However, this demographic is the least likely to view Palestinians favorably, with just 37% holding such views.

Among atheists, agnostics or other irreligious Americans, views regarding Israelis and Palestinians tend to both be similarly positive in over half of respondents (58% and 59% respectively).

BDS

Despite the vocal nature of the advocates of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, relatively few Americans even know about it, and even fewer actually support it.

According to Pew, a wide majority (84%) of Americans have heard "not much" or "nothing at all" about BDS. Just 5% have heard something about it and support it, with 2% strongly supporting it.

Interestingly, slightly more Republicans and Republican-leaning independents have heard of BDS rather than Democrats and Democrat-eaning independents. However, more Democrats are likely to support BDS compared to those on the Right.