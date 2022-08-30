United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet charged that Israeli has denied entry to employees from her office.

"I have tried to find a solution to this situation, but Israel continues to refuse to engage," Bachelet said.

She explained that in 2020, the 15 international staff "of my office in Palestine – which has been operating in the country for 26 years – had no choice but to leave...subsequent requests for visas and visa renewals have gone unanswered for two years.”

Israel has not acted in good faith when it comes to processing visa applications, Bachelet said, adding that she called on the government "to meet its international obligations in this regard.”

Israeli authorities 'trying to hide something,' UN commissioner alleges

As a UN member state, Israel has an obligation to grant entry to UN staff, Bachelet said. The visa issue comes at a time when Israel is taking steps against human rights organizations that operate in the Palestinian territories.

“This raises the question of what exactly the Israeli authorities are trying to hide," she said explaining that among other things the task of the UN employees is to monitor human rights violations.

Palestinian employees of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza City September 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

“We publicly report on violations by Israel, but also on violations by the State of Palestine, by Hamas in Gaza and Palestinian armed groups. We also provide the principal support to the Palestinian Government to help it improve its compliance with international human rights obligations,” Bachelet said.

“We will continue to deliver on our mandate. And we will continue to demand access to the occupied Palestinian territory for our staff, in line with Israel’s obligations as a UN Member State.”

The Foreign Ministry had no comment.