Israel's Shin Bet solve host of recent terror attacks in West Bank 

The Shin Bet announced on Friday it has successfully solved a number of recent shooting attacks carried out by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank, arresting an undisclosed number of suspects.

The arrests were made by the security agency and the IDF in nightly raids of Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank.

July 20: Shooting at Beit Duqqu

In mid-July, Israeli security forces operating near the Palestinian village of Beit Duqqu were shot at. There were no injuries in the incident.

Shin Bet and the Israeli military arrested a number of suspects related to the shooting. The suspects, residents of the village, are active members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Shin Bet said.

Two of the arrested suspects are likely involved in carrying out the attack, it added, with the weapon used in the incident already in the Shin Bet's hands.

The weapons seized by the Shin Bet (credit: SHIN BET)

August 20: Shooting toward Israeli bus

Throughout July and August, many shooting attacks were attempted toward Israeli forces operating near Silwad, the Shin Bet stated. On August 20, a civilian bus driving near the village was shot at by Palestinian terrorists.

In what has been called a 'great miracle,' there were no injuries or casualties reported in the attack.

An undisclosed number of suspects were detained and interrogated by the Shin Bet and the IDF in relation to the attack.

During the investigation, the weapons allegedly used by the suspects were found by the Shin Bet and the suspects were found to have carried out the attack.

September 4: Four injured in shooting toward IDF outpost

Late last month, IDF soldiers standing guard at a post on route 465 near the town of Nabi Saleh were shot at. In another shooting incident toward the post a week later, four IDF soldiers were lightly injured.

It was initially believed that they had been injured by an IED that had been thrown at them, but an initial investigation by the IDF revealed that it had actually been a hunting rifle.

Security forces arrest 25 throughout the West Bank (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Shin Bet confirmed two suspects were arrested for carrying out the two attacks.

The Shin Bet, Israel Police and the IDF all vowed to continue all attempts to thwart terrorism in the West Bank.