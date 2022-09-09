The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Israel's Shin Bet solve host of recent terror attacks in West Bank 

Arrests were made by the security agency and the IDF in nightly raids of Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 9, 2022 20:05
IDF demolishing the home of Ra'ad Hazem, the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the Tel Aviv attack in April which killed three people, September 6, 2022. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF demolishing the home of Ra'ad Hazem, the Palestinian terrorist who carried out the Tel Aviv attack in April which killed three people, September 6, 2022.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Shin Bet announced on Friday it has successfully solved a number of recent shooting attacks carried out by Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank, arresting an undisclosed number of suspects.

The arrests were made by the security agency and the IDF in nightly raids of Palestinian villages and towns in the West Bank. 

July 20: Shooting at Beit Duqqu

In mid-July, Israeli security forces operating near the Palestinian village of Beit Duqqu were shot at. There were no injuries in the incident.

Shin Bet and the Israeli military arrested a number of suspects related to the shooting. The suspects, residents of the village, are active members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Shin Bet said.

Two of the arrested suspects are likely involved in carrying out the attack, it added, with the weapon used in the incident already in the Shin Bet's hands.

The weapons seized by the Shin Bet (credit: SHIN BET)The weapons seized by the Shin Bet (credit: SHIN BET)

August 20: Shooting toward Israeli bus

Throughout July and August, many shooting attacks were attempted toward Israeli forces operating near Silwad, the Shin Bet stated. On August 20, a civilian bus driving near the village was shot at by Palestinian terrorists. 

In what has been called a 'great miracle,' there were no injuries or casualties reported in the attack.

An undisclosed number of suspects were detained and interrogated by the Shin Bet and the IDF in relation to the attack. 

During the investigation, the weapons allegedly used by the suspects were found by the Shin Bet and the suspects were found to have carried out the attack.

September 4: Four injured in shooting toward IDF outpost

Late last month, IDF soldiers standing guard at a post on route 465 near the town of Nabi Saleh were shot at. In another shooting incident toward the post a week later, four IDF soldiers were lightly injured.

It was initially believed that they had been injured by an IED that had been thrown at them, but an initial investigation by the IDF revealed that it had actually been a hunting rifle.

Security forces arrest 25 throughout the West Bank (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT) Security forces arrest 25 throughout the West Bank (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

The Shin Bet confirmed two suspects were arrested for carrying out the two attacks.

The Shin Bet, Israel Police and the IDF all vowed to continue all attempts to thwart terrorism in the West Bank.



Tags Israel IDF Palestinians Shin Bet Terrorism West Bank Israeli Palestinian Conflict Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
4

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
5

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by