WATCH: An inside look into Jenin, the heart of West Bank terror

The streets were deserted.

To the extent that there were streets.

Multiple streets that the Jerusalem Post and a small group of military reporters viewed as part of an embed with IDF troops going deep into the heart of Jenin on Tuesday afternoon had been blown up or carved up, depending on whether they had been bulldozed or set off by the IDF's bomb squads.

Then again, only a few meters away, there were streets which appeared mostly untouched.

IDF soldier stands in the Jenin refugee camp during a large scale operation on July 4, 2023. (credit: YONAH JEREMY BOB)

According to IDF Chief Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari, the IDF only blew up roads which were full of explosives underneath, but was careful to leave alone roads which Palestinians terrorists had left alone.

Although the battle for Jenin seems mostly over already in its second day, there were still many clear signs of military action.

Mosque in Jenin which was used to remotely detonate the explosive devices against the Panther IDF vehicle earlier this month (YONAH JEREMY BOB).

IDF soldiers in the heart of Jenin

In one moment, the Post noted a sudden movement of IDF infantry and commando forces seemingly coming out of nowhere and maneuvering down a street less than 100 meters away.

This was in addition to the IDF forces which had encircled the Post should a stray attacker break through the more official battle lines to our location.

Even with an official IDF vest and helmet, it was somewhat comforting to have these companions standing in the center of the city which in 2022-2023 has replaced Hebron as the largest hub of terror in the West Bank.

Hagari said that the IDF's tactic right now for sorting out remaining terrorists is not to hold on to every corner of Jenin, but rather to hold on to strategic pieces around the outskirts and to periodically make pincer movements into certain areas unexpectedly, before just as suddenly exiting.

This way terrorists cannot view the IDF as a sitting target and do not know where forces may show up next.

A minute or so later, there was a giant explosion about 200 meters away, with smoke billowing across the horizon.

Hagari said that this was a controlled explosion by IDF forces of another of the remaining 14 targets in Jenin - likely either a command center or a large weapons storage area.

Once the echoes of the explosion went silent, the Post noticed the buzz of drones overhead.

These drones, having engaged in around 20 airstrikes completely changed the course of the battle of Jenin into a rout in favor of the IDf and led to most terror fighters to run and hide.

The IDF says that it has captured around half of them with little resistance with only around 20 gun battles over the two days and only 10 dead Palestinians to date as compared to a much larger number during the battle for Jenin in 2002.

Incidentally, around a similar number of Palestinians were killed in mid-June when an IDF Panther vehicle was ambushed by an explosive device under one of the streets and IDF forces were taken by surprise into a battle where the Palestinians had the tactical advantage.

In a reflection of the bizarre world we live in, the Post drove over that same roadway where the ambush had taken place on the way to one of Jenin's mosques atop a hill, with a panoramic view of the city's red and gray roofs.

The road was bumpy and the soldiers inside the armored vehicle were sweating even more than the Post given that they were carrying even more gear.

Senior IDF officials gave a mix of on and off-record briefings from within the vehicle as we bumped up and down along various roads to cut in and through Jenin from a less dangerous entry point.

At one point, the vehicle came to an abrupt halt when one senior official had to leave to meet up separately with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was also arriving in the area around Jenin, if not entering as deep as the Post.

The destroyed mosque left empty

One arriving at and entering the mosque, the Post noted that the door was blown off its hinges and laying on the side. This was how the IDF penetrated the mosque at some point during the fighting.

However, other than that and one solitary broken window with glass spread over a 10 square meter area in a corner, the mosque appeared to be mostly kept as normally would be, relatively clean and orderly.

Other than that it was empty of worshippers.

But the most interesting aspect of the mosque for our story would be the bottom floor.

There, Hagari stood in front of a window which he flagged as the window from which terrorists used remote surveillance of the IDF's Panther in mid-June.

Further, Hagari said this was the spot where the terrorists remotely detonated the explosive devices which ambushed the Panther.

Generally speaking, senior IDF officers are in high spirits about the operation.

They highlighted that Gaza has not gotten involved with rocket fire.

Officials suggested that part of this was because the IDF had avoided killing Palestinian civilians and mostly arrested Palestinian fighters.

Furthey, they said that Gaza was remaining on the sidelines because the IDF had so skillfully surprised Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters in Jenin, that there just had not been time to coordinate a rocket response before pictures and videos had already come out that their forces in Jenin had cut and run.

No officials wanted to commit to an exact end date, but there was a clear feeling that most of the targets the IDF had wanted to hit or neutralize had been taken care of.

If the operation lasts more than another day, it might be more to show to Israel's other enemies that it has the power to sit in Jenin as long as it wants, but chances are the IDF will get out relatively soon so as not to cross its global critics and allies.

The question then will be when will the IDF have to undertake another such operation or will Israel at some point figure out a diplomatic path out of the endless cycle of strikes and counterstrikes.

Being that officials were dismissive of the Palestinian Authority's ability to control Jenin, the next operation may be sooner than we think.