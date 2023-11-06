IDF arrests Ahed Tamimi who called for Jews to be slaughtered

Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, 22, was arrested Monday morning by the IDF, according to Israeli media citing Palestinian reports. Tamimi has gained prominence in her community for her violent actions against the IDF and has been deemed by many as a national hero for West Bank Palestinians.

Tamimi has become something of a symbol in the Palestinian struggle against Israeli policy in the Palestinian territories and became an honorary member of the Palestinian National Council in May 2018.

Last week, Tamimi called for the murder of settlers in the West Bank in an Instagram post. "We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin - we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke," she wrote on social media.

"We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you," she wrote on Instagram.

In March 2018, Tamimi was convicted on four counts of assaulting an IDF officer and soldier, incitement, and interference with IDF forces, and was sentenced to eight months in prison and eight months of probation. She was released on July 29, 2018 after serving her full prison term. Ahed Tamimi next to her mother (R) Bassam and father Bassam (L) (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

How did Tamimi rise to 'fame'?

The 21-year-old became famous following the distribution of videos and photographs in which she attacked IDF soldiers in several incidents in her home village, Nabi Saleh.