Tamimi: 'We will drink your blood, what Hitler did to you was a joke'

Palestinian political activist and terrorist supporter Ahed Tamimi called for the murder of settlers in the West Bank in an Instagram post on Monday, according to Israeli media. "We are waiting for you in all the West Bank cities from Hebron to Jenin - we will slaughter you and you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke," she wrote on social media. "We will drink your blood and eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you."

In March 2018, Tamimi was convicted of four counts of assaulting an IDF officer and soldier, incitement, and interference with IDF forces, and was sentenced to eight months of actual imprisonment and eight months of probation. She was released on July 29, 2018 after serving a full prison term.

21-year-old Tamimi became famous following the distribution of videos and photographs in which she attacked IDF soldiers in several incidents in her home village, Nabi Saleh.

Tamimi was arrested after she was filmed slapping an officer and kicking him during confrontations in Nabi Saleh, with her mother and other young women by her side. She was convicted as part of a plea deal and also admitted to two additional charges of interfering with a soldier and incitement.

Family affair

Tamimi did not act alone. Her mother, Nariman Tamimi, and her cousin, Nour Tamimi, were also convicted. Nariman Tamimi was convicted of the crimes of incitement, obstructing a soldier, and aiding the attack of a soldier, and was sentenced to eight months in prison and a fine of NIS 6,000.

Nour Tamimi was convicted of the offense of assaulting a soldier, and she was sentenced to an actual prison term that coincides with her arrest, a suspended prison term and a fine of NIS 2,000. Narian's mother was also released from prison today.

Her violence toward IDF soldiers has created fame for Tamimi in the Palestinian community. She is considered by a large part of the Palestinians to be a national hero and one of the symbols of the Palestinian struggle against Israel's policy in the territories. As of May 2018, she is an honorary member of the Palestinian National Council, according to Israeli media.