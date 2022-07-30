The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict Gaza News

Hamas urges Palestinian policemen to carry out terror attacks

Hamas praises terrorist, urges PA security forces to “clash with occupation forces and settlers to defend our people and our land.”

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JULY 30, 2022 18:16

Updated: JULY 30, 2022 18:22
Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the West Bank, June 26, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Palestinian police officers stand guard during a protest over the death of Nizar Banat, a critic of the Palestinian Authority, in Ramallah in the West Bank, June 26, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)

Hamas has called on members of the Palestinian Authority security forces in the West Bank to carry out terror attacks against settlers and IDF soldiers.

The call came after a Palestinian security officer was shot last week by soldiers as he opened fire at a military position near Nablus.

The IDF said that several armed Palestinians arrived by car at the military post between Nablus and Huwara. One gunman got out of the vehicle and opened fire.

The soldiers returned fire and wounded the assailant, who was taken to an Israeli hospital.

The gunman was identified as Mahmoud Hajeer, 23, an officer with the Palestinian Police from Balata refugee camp near Nablus.

The involvement of the policeman in the shooting attack came amid growing fear that the PA and its security forces are losing control of the situation in the northern West Bank, especially in the areas of Nablus and Jenin.

Palestinian sources said over the weekend that there were signs of increased cooperation between gunmen belonging to Fatah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in these areas.

Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou praised the policeman who carried out the shooting attack and urged all members of the PA security forces to follow suit and “clash with the occupation forces and settlers to defend our people and our land.”

Qanou also called on the members of the PA security services to reject security coordination between the PA and the IDF.

Other terror groups respond

The PLO’s Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), a secular Marxist-Leninist terror group, called on the PA leadership to turn thousands of its security officers into a “protective shield for our people against settler attacks and a deterrence force against the IDF.”

The DFLP said that changing the duties of the PA security services would “strengthen the cohesion between the people and their security forces.”

Palestinian militants of the National Resistance brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2016. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)Palestinian militants of the National Resistance brigades, the armed wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip October 28, 2016. (credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Nafez Azzam, a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official, said on Friday that the increased terror attacks in the West Bank have “confused” Israel.

Azzam said that he expected an increase in the attacks. “Israel does not want the resistance spread to many Palestinian cities and villages,” he added. “But our people will not surrender. Israel won’t be able to stop the resistance.”

"Our people will not surrender. Israel won’t be able to stop the resistance."

Senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad official Nafez Azzam

He ruled out the possibility that Israel would launch a military offensive in the Gaza Strip “because it knows that the price would be very heavy.”



Tags Gaza Hamas Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinian Authority Ramallah Terrorism terrorist attacks on israel shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
2

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
3

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
4

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
5

Frequent napping linked to poor heart health, study says

Illustrative image of a person sleeping.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by