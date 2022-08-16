Five Gazan minors in Jabaliya were killed by an Israel Defense Forces airstrike during Operation Breaking Dawn, not a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket as initially assessed by the military, Haaretz reported on Tuesday citing sources in the Israeli defense establishment.

The minors were killed on August 7 — the last day of the three-day conflagration between Israel and Gazan terrorist organizations — Near the al-Fallujah cemetery near Jabaliya, Shehab News reported at the time.

Haaretz reported that military investigation showed that no Islamic Jihad rockets were fired at the time of the incident, but Israel Air Force data allegedly showed that the IDF struck targets in the area at the time of the incident.

נורו ע׳י טיל כובש בזמן שביקרו את קבר הסבא שלהם .כך נראית לפעמים ״הגנה עצמית״ . pic.twitter.com/YOKFlzguH5 — Ahmad Tibi (@Ahmad_tibi) August 16, 2022

"They were shot by an occupation missile while they were visiting the grave of their grandfather," MK Ahmad Tibi commented on the report. "This is how "self-defense" looks sometimes."

Tibi listed the dead children as Jamil Najam, 3; Ihab Najam, 13; Muhammad Najam, 16; Hamed Najam, 16; and Natami Karsh, 15.

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022 (credit: YOUSSEF MASSOUD/AFP via Getty Images)

Misfired Islamic Jihad rockets

The IDF told Israeli media that a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket was responsible for the deaths. At the same time, the IDF notified that a preliminary inquiry showed that a rocket misfire also killed three people in Bureij. On Monday, The Jerusalem Post determined that a Hamas operative, Yasser Nimr Al-Nabahin, was also killed in that incident in Bureij.

Summary of Operation Breaking Dawn

The day before, on August 6, an Islamic Jihad rocket misfire claimed the lives of at least nine people in Jabaliya , including 4 children. The IDF published a video to support its claims.“Tonight, Islamic Jihad terrorists fired a rocket towards Israel, which fell short inside Gaza, hitting a Palestinian home in the Jabaliya neighborhood and tragically killing at least four children,” said the Prime Minister's Office International Spokeswoman Keren Hajioff, in a video published on August 7.

On August 8, IDF Spokesperson’s Unit commander Brig.-Gen. Ran Kochav briefed that of the 26 civilians that died last week, 11 were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and at least 15 were killed by Islamic Jihad rockets. This would change to 16 killed by Israeli airstrikes and around 10 killed by Islamic Jihad if the Haaretz report is accurate.

Gazan terrorist organizations launched around 1,100 rockets during Operation Breaking Dawn, according to statistics published by the IDF. Almost 200 of these projectiles fell within the Gaza strip.