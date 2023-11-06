As Israeli troops press deeper into Gaza and the war on Hamas enters its second month, there are increasing discussions about what the “day after” will look like in Gaza. Israel could want more security control in Gaza in the wake of the war, reports said on Sunday. In addition there are concerns about an “exit strategy.” An article at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace noted “rather than a ‘day after,’ what seems more likely is a shift from intensive to low-level combat that has no clear resolution.”

Many analysts of the Gaza issue will come at it from their own perspectives, backgrounds and experiences. What that means is that in some way the parameters of what could or should happen are determined by what they think would work.

For instance, if they are looking at the model of the US role in Iraq or Afghanistan they want to know about the exit strategy, because they assume there will be an exit. If they are looking at the battle of Mosul in 2017, which was won by working “by, with and through” the Iraqi forces, then one must wonder who are the “Iraqis” in the Gaza scenario. Is it the Palestinian Security Forces and if so how would they ever end up back in Gaza.

On the other hand is there the “you break it, you own it” rule, which was the warning delivered to George W. Bush regarding the 2003 invasion of Iraq. Some commentators will inevitably forecast a long insurgency in Gaza if Israel topples Hamas. Is it useful to look at these known unknowns and unknown knowns as if Israel is embarking on a fight that will look like one of America’s Global War on Terror episodes?

A more reasonable question might be to wonder how we got here in the first place in Gaza. The Gaza Strip was first occupied by Egypt after the partition of British Mandate Palestine into a Jewish and Arab state. Then in 1967 Israel took over Gaza. There were terror threats from Gaza back then, including infiltration in the 1950s that led to many battles along the border. In the 1970s Israel had to confront terror in Gaza. When Hamas emerged in the 1980s it found popularity in Gaza. By the 1990s it was using that popularity to upend the peace process and by the early 2000s it had convinced Israel that running Gaza was not worth the price.

Israel left Gaza, but the result was immediate rocket fire. Hamas exploited the power vacuum to use its stronghold in Gaza to win Palestinian elections and then to expel Fatah from Gaza, and create a small totalitarian terror state. This convinced Israel that any withdrawal from the West Bank would result in another “Hamastan” in the West Bank and rocket fire on Tel Aviv. Israel may have cynically exploited the division between Hamas in Gaza and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank. View of a mural as Israeli soldiers from an artillery unit ride a military vehicle near the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

For some, Hamas rule in Gaza was always to be used as a weapon to try to draw Israel back into the Strip. Hamas, first of all, wanted to fight Israel on its own terms and to find a way to get back into the West Bank. Backers of Hamas in Tehran, Ankara and Doha, also wanted the organization to get back to Ramallah somehow. Qatar has hosted Hamas leaders for many years and this has facilitated their travel around the region. Advertisement

Doha may think Hamas, like the Taliban, will eventually take over the Palestinian Authority, if it is hosted long enough. There is a saying; if you wait long enough by the river you’ll see the body of your enemy float by. As such it's plausible some think that if they wait long enough, Hamas will succeed. All they need to do is wait until the ailing, elderly class of Palestinian Authority rulers exits the stage, then Hamas can come in. Sacrificing Gaza may be a price they can pay.

As such the October 7 attack may have been planned to create so many casualties that Israel would have to invade. Maybe they didn’t think Hamas would kill 1,000 civilians and capture 240 people, maybe a third of that was enough. In the end Israel had to act and in so doing sets a course for a new future. This is a fundamental break from the past and past trends.

Foreign powers try to weigh in

While Israel may be asking what the day after will look like, there are other players, such as Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Russia and China and they have plans as well. It appears some of them are lining up behind Hamas, or already backed Hamas for decades, and see this as an opportunity. They may not mind sacrificing Sinwar if they can bring Haniyeh back to the center stage.

This is like the scene in the Godfather when the Corleone family realizes that the Barzini crime family was behind the threats they had faced in the past. Prior to that they thought they were facing off against one other crime family and the brutal Virgil Sollozzo.

In this story, perhaps Sinwar is like a Virgil Sollozzo. He’s a bad brutal man who must be eliminated, but what stands behind him is much more complex. Israel, unlike in the film, may not be ready to try to rid itself of all its enemies. The fact the US has sent an unprecedented level of naval units to the region illustrates that the problems in Gaza are just the beginning. The dilemma of the “day after” may not be the real question. Gaza may not be where this is leading. In fact the real “prize” for Doha, Turkey, Iran and others may be much closer to Jerusalem.