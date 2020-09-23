The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Incendiary balloons suspected as fires reported in southern Israel

Balloon launches had ceased after a ceasefire was signed at the end of August between Israel and Hamas.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 16:10
Gaza balloon units prepare incendiary and explosive balloons to launch towards Israel, August 2020 (photo credit: AHFAD AL-NASSER BALLOON UNIT/TELEGRAM)
Gaza balloon units prepare incendiary and explosive balloons to launch towards Israel, August 2020
(photo credit: AHFAD AL-NASSER BALLOON UNIT/TELEGRAM)
Incendiary balloons were suspected of sparking a number of fires in southern Israel on Wednesday, as at least two fires were reported in the Kissufim and Be'eri forests.
Earlier on Wednesday, incendiary and explosive balloons were reportedly launched from the Gaza Strip, according to a Telegram channel reportedly affiliated with the Gaza balloon units, which shared photos and video allegedly recording the launches.

In response to the balloon launches in August, Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister and Benny Gantz, warned that such launches would be met with "forceful" responses.
 
Balloon launches had ceased after a ceasefire was signed at the end of August between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire came after weeks of daily balloon launches and a number of rounds of rocket fire toward southern Israel.
Hamas sought to present the understandings, reached under the auspices of Qatar, as a big achievement for the Palestinians.
“The Palestinian resistance achieved new measures to ease the siege and confront the coronavirus in the Gaza Strip, contrary to Israel’s desire,” said Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif Qanou.
The reports of incendiary balloons on Wednesday come just days after the Gaza Health Ministry warned that coronavirus tests would be stopped within a week due to a shortage of testing supplies.
Some 73 new cases of the virus were reported in the Strip on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 2,518, with 17 deaths recorded since March, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.
Anna Ahronheim and Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza gaza strip incendiary balloons explosive balloon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by