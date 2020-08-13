Israel’s stoppage of Gaza fuel supplies fail to halt incendiary balloons

At least 19 fires broke out in southern Israel as result of Palestinian launched incendiary balloons in Gaza, after the Defense Ministry halted the transfer of fuel into the coastal enclave Thursday morning in an effort to quell the escalating violence between Israel and Hamas.“Hamas is accountable for all that is done in the Gaza Strip, as well as for actions launched from Gaza against Israel. Therefore, Hamas will have to bear the consequences of the violence committed against the citizens of the State of Israel,” the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said. Fuel is particularly essential for Gaza because it is used to power its electricity plant. COGAT said it had stopped the fuel transfers ’In light of the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip toward the territory of the State of Israel and of the undermining of security stability.Israel controls two out of Gaza’s three crossings, the pedestrian one at Erez and the commercial one at Kerem Shalom. Egypt is in charge of the third one at Rafah. Israel has already put a stop to the passage of all but essential humanitarian supplies into Gaza and had limited the nautical fishing miles from 15 to eight.Restrictions at Kerem Shalom are a measure of the level of tension between Hamas and Israel, and often precedes a serious outbreak of violence.Human rights and civil organizations called on Israel resume the fuel and full open Kerem Shalon, warning that such “collective punishment that deliberately harm Gaza’s civilian population, particularly on the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.” This included the NGOs, Adalah, Gisha, HaMoked, B’Tselem, Ir Amim and the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.The fuel announcement came hours after Israeli fighter jets, attack helicopters, and tanks struck Hamas targets in the Strip including military facilities of the group’s naval force, underground infrastructure, and observation posts in response to a spate of balloons launched throughout the day on Wednesday.According to Gaza-based media, the strikes hit targets in the southern Gazan city of Rafah as well as Deir al-Balah and Gaza city in the central part of the Strip as well as in Beit Hanoun in the north.While there were no casualties in the strikes, a primary school run by UNRWA in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza city was damaged.After a lull of several months amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, Palestinians in Gaza have once again resumed launching the devices from the blockaded coastal enclave leading to a fear of a new wave of violence in the area.Some 80 fires were ignited on Tuesday and Wednesday by incendiary balloons launched from the Hamas-ruled Strip.On Thursday morning Gaza Division Commander Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni paid a visit to areas hit by the balloons and ordered an expansion of troop deployment to help the firefighting effort.Hamas on Thursday condemned Israel for damage cause to a United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) School in Gaza the IDF retaliatory airstrike that morning.During the strike, an object that appears to be missile hit the lower wall of a school, but seemingly failed to detonate.UNRWA said that the “Beach Co-Educational School ‘D’ in Gaza was affected by an Israeli airstrike. Initial reports indicated that the device did don’t explode. School students were on the premises and the school is now closed."The Agency is awaiting a full report on the nature of the damage and the alleged unexploded ordnance,” UNRWA said.It added that it was awaiting a proper assessment of the situation, before “requesting accountability from those responsible.”Hamas said that the attack had placed “hundreds of Palestinian students at serious risk” and charged that “targeting civilian institutions, including the international organizations operating in the Gaza Strip, is a new crime added to a continuous spate of war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people everywhere around the clock.”It called on the International community to “denounce this crime, hold the Israeli occupation accountable and bring its leaders to justice as soon as possible, cut global support for it, boycott it, and imposed sanctions on it.”The military has struck Hamas targets in Gaza over the past week in response to the launching of the devices. On Wednesday the IDF said it had opened an investigation after a missile fired by an attack helicopter towards the Strip landed inside an Israeli community, damaging a cowshed.The missile didn’t explode and there were no injuries in the incident.Gazans started launching incendiary and explosive devices such as kites, balloons and condoms around two years ago when they began to hold weekly Great March of Return demonstrations along the border fence.