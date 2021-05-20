The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Jewish employees urge Google to support Palestinians, cancel contracts

The Jewish employees call themselves “Jewish Diaspora in Tech,” a new employee resource group within Google formed as an alternative to the “Jewglers.”

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA  
MAY 20, 2021 02:51
Google Doodle for Israel's election day (photo credit: screenshot)
Google Doodle for Israel's election day
(photo credit: screenshot)
A group of Jewish employees at Google wants the company to speak out in support of Palestinians and consider terminating any contracts the technology giant may have with the Israeli military or other “institutions that support Israeli violations of Palestinian rights.”
The Google workers published their call to action in an internal letter, and at least 250 people have signed on, according to the tech news site The Verge. It is unclear how many of them are Jewish because the letter is signed “Jewish Googlers, allies, and external supporters.”
A public version of the letter was posted online here
The letter says that CEO Sundar Pichai should put out a statement about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas that would recognize the “harm done to Palestinians by Israeli military and gang violence.”
Google is also being asked to take a stance on the right to express strident criticism of Israel, even if it veers into anti-Zionism. 
“Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism and this conflation harms the pursuit of justice for Palestinians and Jews alike by limiting freedom of expression and distracting from real acts of antisemitism,” the letter says.  
The authors of the letter call themselves “Jewish Diaspora in Tech,” a new employee resource group within Google formed as an alternative to the “Jewglers,” an employee resource group where pro-Israel sentiment tends to dominate, according to The Verge. 
“We were compelled to form our own space because of the fact that we were quite literally not allowed to express our viewpoints in the ERG,” an unnamed Google product manager was quoted as saying by The Verge. 


Tags diaspora jews Israeli Palestinian Conflict google Palestinian
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by