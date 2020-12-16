The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Knesset gives initial approval to legalization of 65 West Bank outposts

The Young Settlements Forum called on Netanyahu and Gantz to shortcut the process by holding a government vote on the matter before the country's heads to a fourth election.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 21:29
The settlement of Kfar Eldad as seen from above. (photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
The settlement of Kfar Eldad as seen from above.
(photo credit: GUSH ETZION REGIONAL COUNCIL)
In a move that could expand Israel's footprint in Area C of the West Bank, the Knesset gave an initial 60-40 approval to legislation that would legalize some 65 West Bank outposts.
Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or Alternate Prime Minster Benny Gantz were present for the vote, according to the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus that submitted the private members bill.
"The Caucus set a just goal and has advanced toward achieving it," the group's co-chair MK's Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) and Haim Katz (Likud) jubilantly exclaimed after the vote.
"A huge majority of the elected Knesset members support the moral and humane process of regulating the young settlements [outposts]," they said.
Joint List Party head MK Aymen Odeh charged that the legislation was a form of de facto annexation.
"The Outposts Law is another sign that attempts to annex the West Bank and expropriate land from Palestinians living there have never stopped," Odeh said.
During the debate warning by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue and White) that the legislation was likely  unconstitutional under Israeli law and problematic in the sphere of international law went unheeded.

Despite the Right's initial victory, its unclear if there is enough time to complete the legislative process, which includes committee approvals and three readings in the plenum, prior to the Knesset's expected dispersal next week.
The Young Settlements Forum called on Netanyahu and Gantz to shortcut the process by holding a government vote on the matter before the country's heads to a fourth election.
Community Affairs Minister Tzahi Hanegbi had initially written out the text of a government decision on the matter. When it seemed as if no government meeting would be held due to disagreements between Netanyahu and Gantz, the Caucus brought the matter to the plenum based on a "Quality of Life" bill it had filed over the summer.
That bill gives provides de facto recognition to the outposts until the legalization process is complete within a two-year time frame. Effectively it transforms the outposts from illegal endeavors to communities awaiting authorization.
The legislation would allow for those outpost to be hooked up to utility grids and for its residents to receive mortgages for their homes.
According to the Caucus there is a list of 65 outpost that would be authorized a result of the bill, either as neighborhoods of existing settlements or as new settlements.
The legislation did not list the communities that would be impacted and any list that exists is expected to change. According to the left-wing group Peace Now there are over 100 outposts, but the conversation on the outposts has consistently involved a list of around 70 communities built over the last three decades.
If approved the bill, would render irrelevant US President Donald Trump's map, that would allow Israel to eventually annex up to 30% of the West Bank, because the outpost legalization would expand Israel's holding in Area C beyond that 30%.
Fear that the Trump map would necessitate the evacuation of the outposts, dozens of which were outside its boundaries and otherwise which were in its 15 enclaves, was one of the reasons the Right rejected the plan and wanted Netanyahu to apply sovereignty to all the jewish communities in Judea and Samaria including the outposts.
When all annexation plans were suspended, the Right has moved forward on outpost legalization as one of a number of measures to ensure israel's continued hold on West Bank territory in Area C.
Last week the Knesset plenum gave its initial approval to a bill that would require a referendum of a approval of 80 Knesset members prior to any withdrawal from territory within the boundaries of West Bank settlements.
The referendum would apply to the outposts that were legalized.
This is not the first time the Knesset has tried to regulate settlement building en masse. Three yards ago it approved a Settlement Regulation Bill that allowed Israel to retroactively authorize illegal settler homes built on private Palestinian property, in exchange in cases where compensation was offered to the Palestinian land owners.
The High Court of Justice struck down that legislation as unconstitutional.
In the plenum on Wednesday, Nissenkorn warned that this bill would likely suffer a similar fate.
The bill as it is written does not distinguish between property that can be regulated and that which is difficult to legalize, Nissenkorn said.
"Without clarifying this matter within the legislation, there is a constitutional impediment to advancing the proposal,' Nissenkorn said.
The legislation also failed to explain differentials in enforcement policies that raises "constitutional difficulties" with issues of equity, he added. "We think its incorrect" within the sphere of international law as well and would raise difficulties in that realm, Nissenkron said.
Hanegbi said that he had made of a list of 46 outposts that were on state land and whose legalization should not be an issue.
He called on those whose heart is with the Land of Israel to "strengthen our hold on the western Land of Israel."
There is no difference between these areas and Tel Aviv, Hanegbi said, adding that many Israeli communties had  been built first and authorized later.
MK Osama Saadi waned the plenum that it was "stealing land from Palestinians" and that the only state in the West Bank was the Palestinian state.
"There are some 50 unrecognized communities [of Israeli Arabs] in the Negev were tens of thousands live without electricity and water and roads" and no action has been taken to legalize those communities he said.


Tags Knesset Settlements settlements israel Settlement blocs
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by