Ex-deputy IDF chief to 'Post': Patience needed to deal with Palestinians

Former deputy IDF chief of staff Matan Vilnai expressed his opposition to a decision to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Speaking with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Vilnai – who currently heads Commanders for Israel’s Security, a movement of ex-senior security officials from the IDF, police, Mossad, and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) – says annexation can only happen after a discussion and peace agreement is reached with the Palestinians. To view the full conference, click here >>“In the Middle East,” said Vilnai, “you need to have patience, and you need to think and look to everything for generations. Not weeks, not months, and not years. You need patience.” According to Vilnai, the most important goal is to separate from the Palestinians so that Israel will remain a Jewish and democratic state. Vilnai, who established the National Emergency Management Authority during his tenure as home front defense minister, said that the organization was set up for emergencies such as the current pandemic, and expressed disappointment that it was not utilized during this period. “It’s politics,” he explained.
