The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Palestinian support for two-state solution losing ground, poll finds

While support for the two-state solution has dropped, the number of Palestinians who support a bi-national state solution has increased.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 13:07
A PALESTINIAN protests outside Jerusalem. The international community and some Israelis and Palestinians are once again talking about the two-state solution. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
A PALESTINIAN protests outside Jerusalem. The international community and some Israelis and Palestinians are once again talking about the two-state solution.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
There has been a decrease in the number of Palestinians who support the two-state solution after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's decision last April to call off the Palestinian general elections, according to a new Palestinian public opinion poll.
While support for the two-state solution has dropped, the number of Palestinians who support a bi-national state solution has increased,  according to the poll, conducted by the Jerusalem Media and Communication Centre (JMCC).
The percentage of those who believe the two-state solution is the best solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict dropped from 39% last April to 29%, while the percentage of those who support the bi-national one-state solution rose from 21% last April to 26% in October, the poll showed.
In the West Bank, support for the one-state solution (30%) polled even higher than the two-state solution (23%), while in the Gaza Strip the two-state solution (37%) remains the preferred option over a one-state solution (19%).
The largest percentage of respondents still believes peaceful negotiations are the best method for "ending the occupation"; 33% of those polled supported this method while 33% said they supported armed resistance and 20% said they supported "popular resistance as the best way to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state."
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
The poll revealed what was described as "citizens’ thirst for legislative and presidential elections."
More than 70% of those polled said that Abbas should announce a new date for general elections, while 18% said he should not.
Furthermore, nearly half of respondents said they had planned to participate in the postponed elections, as opposed to 42% who said they had not planned to participate. 
The poll found that Abbas's Fatah faction would win parliamentary elections if they were held today: 34% of those polled said they would vote for Fatah (44% in the Gaza Strip and 27% in the West Bank), while 10% said they would vote for Hamas. 
More than 34% said they would not vote.
The results showed a huge setback in the level of satisfaction in how Abbas performs as president of the PA: 35% as opposed to 50% last April.
Meanwhile, the percentage of those dissatisfied with his performance rose to 57% from 42% last April. 
Polls conducted by another Palestinian center found that more than 70% of the Palestinian public wants Abbas to step down. 
The JMCC poll showed that more than 70% of Palestinians support basing the Personal Status Law on Islamic Shari'a law.
The poll, which has a 3% margin of error, covered 1,200 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.


Tags Fatah Hamas Mahmoud Abbas Palestinian Authority Palestinians
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel has as much right to defend itself as everyone else - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

What can be done about Amsalem? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader

Not everything is about Palestine - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Neville Teller

Egypt moves center stage - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by