Palestinian support for two-state solution losing ground, poll finds

There has been a decrease in the number of Palestinians who support the two-state solution after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas's decision last April to call off the Palestinian general elections , according to a new Palestinian public opinion poll.

While support for the two-state solution has dropped, the number of Palestinians who support a bi-national state solution has increased, according to the poll, conducted by the Jerusalem Media and Communication Centre (JMCC).

The percentage of those who believe the two-state solution is the best solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict dropped from 39% last April to 29%, while the percentage of those who support the bi-national one-state solution rose from 21% last April to 26% in October, the poll showed.

In the West Bank, support for the one-state solution (30%) polled even higher than the two-state solution (23%), while in the Gaza Strip the two-state solution (37%) remains the preferred option over a one-state solution (19%).

The largest percentage of respondents still believes peaceful negotiations are the best method for "ending the occupation"; 33% of those polled supported this method while 33% said they supported armed resistance and 20% said they supported "popular resistance as the best way to end the occupation and establish a Palestinian state."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (not pictured), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, May 25, 2021. (credit: ALEX BRANDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The poll revealed what was described as "citizens’ thirst for legislative and presidential elections."

More than 70% of those polled said that Abbas should announce a new date for general elections, while 18% said he should not.

Furthermore, nearly half of respondents said they had planned to participate in the postponed elections, as opposed to 42% who said they had not planned to participate.

The poll found that Abbas's Fatah faction would win parliamentary elections if they were held today: 34% of those polled said they would vote for Fatah (44% in the Gaza Strip and 27% in the West Bank), while 10% said they would vote for Hamas.

More than 34% said they would not vote.

The results showed a huge setback in the level of satisfaction in how Abbas performs as president of the PA: 35% as opposed to 50% last April.

Meanwhile, the percentage of those dissatisfied with his performance rose to 57% from 42% last April.

Polls conducted by another Palestinian center found that more than 70% of the Palestinian public wants Abbas to step down.

The JMCC poll showed that more than 70% of Palestinians support basing the Personal Status Law on Islamic Shari'a law.

The poll, which has a 3% margin of error, covered 1,200 Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.